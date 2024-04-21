Immutable X (IMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.43 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $55.43 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
