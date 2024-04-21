Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Infinera Stock Up 1.3 %

INFN opened at $4.72 on Friday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.