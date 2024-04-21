InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

InfuSystem Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of INFU opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of 273.42 and a beta of 1.24. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $101,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

