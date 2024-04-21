Insider Buying: LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Purchases £249,608.17 in Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 341,929 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($310,728.46).

LBG Media Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:LBG opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.49. The stock has a market cap of £146.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.63. LBG Media plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

