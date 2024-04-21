Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $725,741.31 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,830 shares in the company, valued at $109,808,483.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $84.10 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $22,652,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

