Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 7,486 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 207.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,721,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.