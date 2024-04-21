Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $25,278.72 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $1,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $29,793.74.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.