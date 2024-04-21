Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $76,300.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $204,975.00.

On Monday, March 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $146,860.00.

On Friday, February 16th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 381 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $22,551.39.

On Saturday, January 27th, T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $12,867.82.

Palomar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PLMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.