Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.30% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,182. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $317.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.