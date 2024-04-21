Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Sells $3,450,450.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $229.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.53 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

