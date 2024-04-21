Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $229.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.37. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after buying an additional 1,212,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after buying an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

