Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 146,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

