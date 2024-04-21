Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.