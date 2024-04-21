Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,717,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,544,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

