International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

