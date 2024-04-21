inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.0 million-$29.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.0 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.97. inTEST has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in inTEST in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

