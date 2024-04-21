Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at TD Cowen

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

