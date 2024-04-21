Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

