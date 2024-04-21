Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 8.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $414.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.