Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,553 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,878,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,563. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

