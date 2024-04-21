Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS:XSHD opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSHD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 245.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

