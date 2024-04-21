IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $767.87 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $767.87 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002319 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

