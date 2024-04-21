Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 88,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 234,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in GSK by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in GSK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.