Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 290 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

