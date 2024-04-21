Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

