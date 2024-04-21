Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 8,028 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

