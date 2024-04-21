iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $112.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $179,891.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,687.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.