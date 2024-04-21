iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,666 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,494. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.