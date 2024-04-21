iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 1,463,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

