iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.