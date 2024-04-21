iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s 4th Largest Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

