iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

