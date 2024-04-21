iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

