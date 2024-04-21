iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

