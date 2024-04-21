iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

