iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,228. The firm has a market cap of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

