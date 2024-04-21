iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,012 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,059 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

