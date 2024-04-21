iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 397,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,201 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,601 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

