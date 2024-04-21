iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,874 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.47. 1,696,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

