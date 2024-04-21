iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $316.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

