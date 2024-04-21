iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.15. 2,831,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

