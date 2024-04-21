iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $193.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,666,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

