iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 7th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,825 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 2.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $86,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. 287,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average is $225.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
