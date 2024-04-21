iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $79.31. 3,724,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

