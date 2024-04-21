iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

