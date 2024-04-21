iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK opened at $112.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $117.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $457.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

