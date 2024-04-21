iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

