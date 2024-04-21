J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.24.

JBHT stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

