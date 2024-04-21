J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $199.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $215.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $185,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

