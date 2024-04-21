J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $211.00 at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $234.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.24.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

